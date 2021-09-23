Construction of a special prayer hall for disabled in Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid An-Nabawi

SHAFAQNA- The General Directorate of Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid An-Nabawi announced about the construction of a special prayer hall dedicated to the disabled people for their Tawaf prayers.

Amjad bin Aayez Al-Hazemi, Director General of Social Services and Voluntary Activities of the Holy Mosque said that continuous measures are being taken to provide the best services to the pilgrims of the two holy shrines, especially the disabled pilgrims.

Ahmad Al-Barakati, director-general of the Department of Disabled Affairs, also explained that in Masjid Al-Haram there is a dedicated space for the deaf with the capacity of 25 people complete with some prayer halls.

He stated: “The Department of Masjid Al-Haram Affairs emphasizes on providing all services to support the disabled while practicing social distancing and COVID-19 preventive measures.”

According to the report, the Department of Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid An-Nabawi provided these services to facilitate the rituals of Umrah for the disabled, so that they can benefit from the same experience level as all other pilgrims of these holy Mosques.

Persian version

Arabic version