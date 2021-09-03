Iranian Foreign Minister stresses implementing strategic partnership agreement with China

In his phone call which was made on Friday, Amirabdollahian reiterated strategic relations between Iran and China and traditional friendship between the two nations.

He lauded China for supporting Iran membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He termed the US’ unilateralism as a threat to international peace and stability and emphasized Iran’s policy with regard to opposing intervention of some powers in the internal affairs of other countries namely China.

Iranian foreign minister stated that Iran and China ties are based on strategic friendship and traditional partnership.

Amirabdollahian elaborated on the 13th Iranian government’s Asia-based foreign policy and underlined determination for promoting all-out ties with China.

He also underscored Iranian Foreign Ministry willingness for implementing the strategic partnership agreement and following up developing bilateral relations.

He pointed to the importance of receiving more vaccines in the framework of the agreement between the two presidents.

Both sides highlighted the importance of establishing an all-inclusive government with participation of all Afghan groups, fighting terrorism and narcotics as an important priority, sending humanitarian aid and making efforts to keep border crossings open.

Yi, for his part, conveyed the Chinese president’s greetings to Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and emphasized Iran constructive and vital role in regional developments.

Yi stressed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s determination for developing bilateral relations with Iran, No developments or impediment in the international level can disturb relations between the two countries.

He offered China’s readiness for implementing previous agreements namely the 25-year-old strategic partnership document and following up agreements made by Iranian and Chinese presidents.

The international community has no way but fighting unilateralism and bullying behavior in the world, he reiterated.He said that large volumes of Sinopharm vaccine will be sent to Iran within days.