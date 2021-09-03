Nabih Berri’s message to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani following demise of Ayatollah Hakim

SHAFAQNA- Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, expressed his condolences on the demise of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim, a great religious authority.

Ayatollah Hakim’s office announced that Berri had made a telephone call with “Allama Seyyed Haidar Hakim”, the director of the office, and expressed his condolences on the occasion of the demise of the great religious authority.

According to a statement from Ayatollah Hakim’s office, Nabih Berri also sent a message of condolences to the office of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, the supreme religious authority, saying: “May God Almighty, whose mercy encompasses all and His power prevails over all, protect you to be more satisfied and more submissive to the Divine Decree. We received the news of the demise of one of the great scholars of the Muslim Ummah and the great religious authorities, Hazrat Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim, whom we recognized as a divine scholar and inviter to God and human goodness and wise guidance.”

Berri added: “We extend our sincere condolences to you, the brotherly nation of Iraq and all the Muslims of the world, for this great grief, and we ask God Almighty to place our deceased Scholar in the presence of the martyrs, the saints and the righteous in Paradise, and I ask God Almighty to provide us, you, his relatives and followers with patience. This word of God Almighty is enough for us that He says: [To the righteous it will be said], “O reassured soul, Return to your Lord, well-pleased and pleasing [to Him], And enter among My [righteous] servants, And enter My Paradise.”

