President of Iraq expressed condolences on demise of Ayatollah Mohammad Saeed Hakim

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi President Barham Salih has sent a message of condolences for the demise of Ayatollah Mohammad Saeed Hakim, a Shia cleric in Iraq.

The statement said: “By submitting to the will of God Almighty, we received the news of the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim (May God bless him and grant him peace).

In this message, Barham Salih considered Ayatollah Seyyed Hakim as one of the scholars and personalities of the Islamic Ummah, who combined knowledge with action and embodied the values ​​of faith, justice, friendship and peace.

The statement also said: “We offer our deep condolences to the Islamic Ummah and the great religious authorities and the great family of Ayatollah Seyyed Hakim for this grief, and we ask God Almighty the highest degrees for him and patience for the survivors. May God unite this glorious scholar with the great authorities and his Infallible Imams.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English