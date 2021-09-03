Three days of public mourning announced in Najaf for demise of Hazrat Ayatollah Hakim

SHAFAQNA- The governor of Najaf Ashraf, Luay al-Yassiry, declared three days of public mourning from tomorrow (Saturday) following the demise of Ayatollah Mohammad Saeed Hakim.

The Najaf Ashraf governor’s office announced that this mourning is not considered an official holiday, so that the ministerial exams will continue tomorrow and the following days, according to the specified schedule, and government offices will not be closed.

A day of public mourning announced in Iraq for demise of Ayatollah Hakim

The Secretariat of the Iraqi Cabinet announced the Prime Minister’s order to declare a day of public mourning in Iraq following the demise of one of the world’s great Shia religious authorities.

The secretariat of the Iraqi cabinet announced in a short statement on Friday evening, local time, that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi had ordered a public mourning today (Saturday) for the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim.

It is to be noted that Hazrat Ayatollah Hakim, one of the great religious authorities in the world, passed away on Friday evening at the age of 87 due to a heart attack in one of the hospitals of Najaf Ashraf.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English