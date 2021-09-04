Hazrat Ayatollah Bashir Najafi: Ayatollah Hakim worked for more than half a century in service of religion and training of scholars

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Bashir Najafi sent a message of condolences on the demise of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim.

The message of Ayatollah Bashir Najafi reads: The news of the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim from this mortal world has caused pain and sorrow to the Islamic Ummah, especially the followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S).

Ayatollah Hakim worked for more than half a century in the service of his ancestor’s religion and the training of scholars in this field. We offer our deep condolences to Imam Zaman (A.S), his honorable family, scholars and all believers.

And peace be upon him the day he was born and the day he dies and the day he is raised alive. May God have mercy on him. He is the All-Hearing, and the All-Knowing.

La hawla wala quwwata illa billahil aliyyil azim.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English