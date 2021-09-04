Date :Saturday, September 4th, 2021 | Time : 01:40 |ID: 228987 | Print

Details of funeral of Ayatollah Hakim in Karbala and Najaf announce

SHAFAQNA- Details of the funeral of Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Saeed Hakim were announced.

The funeral of the body of the late Shia Religious Authority will be held tomorrow, Saturday, at 9:00 AM in Karbala.

The funeral of Ayatollah Hakim in Najaf Ashraf will be held the day after tomorrow, Sunday, from his office.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

