Statement of Astan Quds Hussaini and Abbasi for demise of Ayatollah Hakim

SHAFQANA- The Astan Quds Hussaini and Abbasi expressed their condolences on the demise of Ayatollah “Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim”, the supreme religious authority.

The text of the statement of condolence is as follows: “Secretariat of Astan Quds Hussaini and Abbasi mourns the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim, who passed away this evening. On this occasion, we express our sincere condolences to the Imam Zaman (A.J), the great authorities and the Islamic Ummah, and we ask God Almighty to unite him with the Prophet (PBUH) and his holy family.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English