The Ayatollah Hakim’s body transferred to Karbala for official burial ceremony

SHAFAQNA- The body of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim was transferred to the holy city of Karbala today (Saturday) to begin the official funeral.
The Grand Ayatollah Hakim passed away on Friday due to a heart attack.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
