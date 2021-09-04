A large crowd gather at the entrance of Karbala for arrival of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim’s body (photos & video)

SHAFAQNA- A large number of Iraqi citizens are waiting today (Saturday) for the arrival of the body of Grand Ayatollah “Seyyed Muhammad Saeed Hakim”, the supreme religious authority in Karbala.

The holy shrines in Karbala provided all the conditions for the funeral of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim before arrival in Karbala. Now a large caravan from Najaf Ashraf, which carries the holy body of this great religious authority, has left for the holy city of Karbala to begin the funeral. The Grand Ayatollah Hakim passed away of a heart attack yesterday (Friday).



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English