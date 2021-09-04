The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message of condolence on occasion of demise of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a message of condolence on the occasion of the demise of Ayatollah Hakim.

The text of this message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

“Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un (We belong to Allah (SWT) and to God shall we return)”

I received the news of the demise of a highly pious Scholar, the Jurisconsult of Ahlul-Bayt (A.S) Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Tabatabaei Hakim (Rezvanollah Alayh) with great sorrow and regret.

Najaf Ashraf seminary lost one of its prominent scholars and jurisconsult; One who devoted himself to supporting religion and devoted his blessed life to serving science and the people, and left a great scientific legacy, which has a high status.

I offer my sincere condolences to Imam Al-Zaman (A.J), the seminaries and the family of the late Scholar, especially the honorable brothers and his venerable children, and all the believers, and I ask God Almighty to grant him the highest ranks and to reunite him with Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his Ahlul-Bayt (A.S) and to provide patience for his family and lovers.

La Hawla Wala Quwwata Illa Billahil Al-Aliyyil Azim

26th Muharram 1443 AH

Ali Al-Hussaini Al-Sistani

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English