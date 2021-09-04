Is it allowed to create excitement during eulogy recitation in mourning ceremonies? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Ayat-Safi.jpg 130 218 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-09-04 10:38:232021-09-04 10:38:23Is it allowed to create excitement during eulogy recitation in mourning ceremonies? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered questions about Maddahi in mourning ceremonies.
Question: Some Maddahs chant ‘Hussain Hussain’ in a way that creates excitement as well as cause the crowd to move up and down when beating on the chest and crying; is this act correct?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: If reciting eulogy (Maddahi) is in the form of Qina, it is Haram.
Question: Is it Haram to perform Maddahi with music rhythm and recite in the style of Qina?
The Grand Ayatollah Safi: Yes; it is Haram.
