Is it allowed to create excitement during eulogy recitation in mourning ceremonies? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered questions about Maddahi in mourning ceremonies.

Question: Some Maddahs chant ‘Hussain Hussain’ in a way that creates excitement as well as cause the crowd to move up and down when beating on the chest and crying; is this act correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: If reciting eulogy (Maddahi) is in the form of Qina, it is Haram.

Question: Is it Haram to perform Maddahi with music rhythm and recite in the style of Qina?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: Yes; it is Haram.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA