What is real Sadaqah according to Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that one day in the presence of the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) there was a talk about a person who was attached to Bani Umayyad regime (Abdullah ibn Aamir). The subject of the talk was about big Sadaqah given by him and apparently he was bragging about it. Imam Hussain (AS) said: The example of this person is like the one who has rubbed Hajis (and Hajj caravans) and then gives it all as Sadaqah. Indeed, the real Sadaqah (charity in the way of God) is that the owner of it has tried to earn it (the earning/income/wealth is gained by honest efforts and in Halal way). As Imam Ali (AS) was the same and used to pay Sadaqah from his hard earned income/wealth [1].

[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 96, Page 27, Hadith 56.