Lebanese delegation travels to Syria after 10 years

SHAFAQNA- A high-level delegation from the Lebanese interim government is leaving for Syria on Saturday, sources said.

The Syrian Ministry of Information announced that Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad will receive the Lebanese delegation today (Saturday) at the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing, which includes the interim Deputy Prime Minister, Zeina Akr, the Lebanese Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs, Ghazi Wazni, the Minister of Finance, Raymond Ghajar, the Minister of Energy, and Abbas Ibrahim, the Director General of the Lebanese Security Service.

The two sides will meet at the Syrian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Damascus, the ministry said.

Reuters quoted a Lebanese official as saying, the delegation, chaired by Lebanese Defense and Foreign Minister Zeina Akr, will discuss a plan to transfer some Egyptian gas to Jordan to be able to generate additional amounts of electricity and provide the network that connects Jordan to Lebanon via Syria.

A source in the Lebanese Ministry of Energy also said that the visit was aimed at ensuring the Syrian government’s ability to implement the Egyptian gas transmission project through Jordan and then Syria to northern Lebanon. The agreement signed in 2009, which includes the transfer of Egyptian gas to Lebanon via Syria, is to be revived.

The United States recently announced that it was holding talks with Egypt and Jordan to help resolve the energy crisis in Lebanon.

Lebanese officials have generally refused to travel to Syria since the start of the war in 2011. Lebanon has pursued a policy of restraint in the face of regional conflicts.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English