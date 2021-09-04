Quran memorization sessions resume at Mecca Grand Mosque

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Sessions for memorization of the Holy Quran will be allowed again in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca starting from today.

It comes after suspension of nearly two years as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

An official at the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said the sessions will be held in person daily from 4pm to 8pm.

“The department has worked out an operation plan for gradual return of the Holy Quran sessions in the Grand Mosque,” said head of the sessions Badr Al Muhammadi.

He explained that the phased plan is based on regulations initially limiting the attendees to eight learners and holding a single daily session as part of health precautions, GNews reported.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to participate in the sessions, Saudi television Al Ekhbariya reported.

Last month, authorities reintroduced in-person religious lectures in the Grand Mosque, ending a halt of nearly two years.

In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has relaxed anti-virus restrictions in the Grand Mosque amid brisk mass vaccinations in the kingdom where over 37 million doses of vaccines have been administered since the inoculation campaign started last December.

Last month, the Saudi Ministry of the Hajj and Umrah announced allowing the domestic worshippers in the age group of 12 to 18 years along with older pilgrims to perform the Umrah provided they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of August 9, Saudi Arabia started receiving applications for the Umrah or lesser pilgrimage from abroad for vaccinated Muslims above 18.