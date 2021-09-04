https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/6-2.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian 2021-09-04 15:48:47 2021-09-04 17:01:15 Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom of Imam Sajjad (AS) held at Hazrat Masoumah's (SA) holy shrine