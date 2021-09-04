Date :Saturday, September 4th, 2021 | Time : 15:48 |ID: 229156 | Print

Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom of Imam Sajjad (AS) held at Hazrat Masoumah’s (SA) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom of Imam Sajjad (A.S.) held at Hazrat Masoumah (S.A.) holy shrine in Qom.

