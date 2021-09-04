Date :Saturday, September 4th, 2021 | Time : 17:38 |ID: 229196 | Print

Hasan Mushaima stresses on “enduring patience”

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: As news of his deteriorating health continued, the leader of the Haq Movement, Mr. Hasan Mushaima, issued a statement confirming his endurance and patience.

Mushaima said that God “is the one who opens many doors for victory and relief for all vulnerable people,” commenting, “I always look at life with optimism in God and I do not wait hope from anyone.”

“It is this hope that gives us the energy to endure and be patient,” said Mushaima, who is serving a life sentence for leading the 2011 protests, stressing that what he is subjected to “is a matter of examination for people”.

Mushaima’s health deteriorated due to deliberate medical negligence in prison.

