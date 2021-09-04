Ayatollah Khamenei’s message of condolence following demise of Ayatollah Hakim

SHAFAQNA- In a message, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his condolences on the occasion of the demise of Ayatollah Haj Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim, one of the religious authorities in Najaf Ashraf.

The text of the message of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

I offer my sincere condolences on the demise of the late scholar Ayatollah Haj Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim, may God have mercy on him, to the great seminary of Najaf and its eminent religious authorities and scholars, and to the family of Tabatabai Hakim, especially his children and survivors. He was one of the religious authorities and had valuable works in Fiqh and Usul (jurisprudence and principles), and his demise is considered a scientific loss for that blessed seminary. I pray to God that his departed soul may rest in Heaven.

Seyed Ali Khamenei

05 September 2021

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English