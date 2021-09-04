Date :Saturday, September 4th, 2021 | Time : 22:17 |ID: 229200 | Print

Ayatollah Khamenei’s message of condolence following demise of Ayatollah Hakim

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- In a message, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his condolences on the occasion of the demise of Ayatollah Haj Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim, one of the religious authorities in Najaf Ashraf.

The text of the message of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

I offer my sincere condolences on the demise of the late scholar Ayatollah Haj Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim, may God have mercy on him, to the great seminary of Najaf and its eminent religious authorities and scholars, and to the family of Tabatabai Hakim, especially his children and survivors. He was one of the religious authorities and had valuable works in Fiqh and Usul (jurisprudence and principles), and his demise is considered a scientific loss for that blessed seminary. I pray to God that his departed soul may rest in Heaven.

Seyed Ali Khamenei

05 September 2021

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Ayatollah Khamenei has always emphasized the importance of observing Quds Day+ Video
Message of Iran's Supreme Leader to Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe
The new head of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) International Council appointed by Ayatollah Khamenei
AQR publishes 147 religious books
Ayatollah Khamenei’s message of condolence for the painful tragedy in Beirut
Leader: Iran will definitely strike back at US in response to the assassination of Gen. Soleimani
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *