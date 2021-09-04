Date :Saturday, September 4th, 2021 | Time : 23:32 |ID: 229210 | Print

Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan passes away

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan passed away.

Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan was the former speaker of the Supreme Islamic Assembly of the Lebanese Shias, who passed away on Saturday, the 26th of Muharram, 1443.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

