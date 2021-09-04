https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/E652775E-3385-4736-92BE-16372643EE9E.jpeg 180 279 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-04 23:32:422021-09-04 23:32:42Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan passes away
Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan passes away
SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan passed away.
Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan was the former speaker of the Supreme Islamic Assembly of the Lebanese Shias, who passed away on Saturday, the 26th of Muharram, 1443.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
