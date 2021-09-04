Date :Saturday, September 4th, 2021 | Time : 23:44 |ID: 229215 | Print

Details of Ayatollah Hakim’s funeral ceremony in Najaf Ashraf announced

SHAFAQNA – The body of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim will be buried on Sunday in Najaf Ashraf.

The office of the late Shia cleric announced in a statement: The funeral ceremony of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Hakim will be held on Sunday, the 27th of Muharram al-Haram, at 8:00 AM from his office in Najaf Ashraf.

The office added: “On the same day, a funeral service will be held in Al-Sahlah Mosque for three days.”

