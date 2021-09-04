https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png 0 0 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-04 23:44:332021-09-04 23:44:33Details of Ayatollah Hakim’s funeral ceremony in Najaf Ashraf announced
Details of Ayatollah Hakim’s funeral ceremony in Najaf Ashraf announced
SHAFAQNA – The body of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim will be buried on Sunday in Najaf Ashraf.
The office of the late Shia cleric announced in a statement: The funeral ceremony of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Hakim will be held on Sunday, the 27th of Muharram al-Haram, at 8:00 AM from his office in Najaf Ashraf.
The office added: “On the same day, a funeral service will be held in Al-Sahlah Mosque for three days.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
