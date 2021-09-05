https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/B6288299-F2D6-43B6-932D-7DE37513180B.jpeg 675 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-05 06:57:552021-09-05 06:57:55Presence of political figures & representatives of Authorities in Al-Zahra Hospital following demise of Ayatollah Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan+ Video
Presence of political figures & representatives of Authorities in Al-Zahra Hospital following demise of Ayatollah Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan+ Video
SHAFAQNA- Following the demise of “Ayatollah Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan”, political figures and representatives of Religious Authorities, including “Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament” and “Hamed Al-Khafaf, representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Lebanon” attended Al-Zahra Hospital .
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!