Presence of political figures & representatives of Authorities in Al-Zahra Hospital following demise of Ayatollah Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Following the demise of “Ayatollah Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan”, political figures and representatives of Religious Authorities, including “Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament” and “Hamed Al-Khafaf, representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Lebanon” attended Al-Zahra Hospital .

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English