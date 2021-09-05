Funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Hakim starts from his office in Najaf Ashraf (Photos & Videos)

SHAFAQNA- The funeral ceremony of the Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Saeed Hakim began today (Sunday) from his office in Najaf Ashraf.

A large number of people from Najaf have gathered since the early hours in morning (Sunday) to hold this ceremony.

The funeral procession started from the office of Ayatollah Hakim to his eternal tomb.

The ceremony is attended by a large number of mourners, clerics, seminary clerics and other personalities, including Ammar Hakim, head of the Iraqi National Forces Coalition.



Updating …

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English