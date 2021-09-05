Video: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s children attend funeral ceremony of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/9DC825FB-C903-44A8-A15A-80B26C8059FB.jpeg 500 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-05 09:28:092021-09-05 10:38:19Video: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's children attend funeral ceremony of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim
SHAFAQNA: The children of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani attended the funeral ceremony of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim in Najaf Ashraf.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
