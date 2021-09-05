Date :Sunday, September 5th, 2021 | Time : 09:28 |ID: 229288 | Print

Video: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s children attend funeral ceremony of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim

SHAFAQNA: The children of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani attended the funeral ceremony of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim in Najaf Ashraf.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

