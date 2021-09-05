The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s message of condolence following demise of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim

SHAFQANA- The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi sent a message of condolences on the demise of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim.

The text of the message is as follows:

Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un

The demise of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Tabatabaei Hakim, a highly pious scholar and fundamentalist jurisconsult, was a cause of regret and sorrow. For many years, he devoted himself to the education and training of scholars and theologues in the seminary of Najaf and left valuable scientific works.

I offer my sincere condolences to Imam Zaman (A.J) and the seminaries, especially the seminary of Najaf and the Shia Muslims, especially his followers and his noble family, for the loss of this great jurisconsult. May God bestow patience upon all and grant all God’s greatest recompense for this loss.

Qom- Nasser Makarem Shirazi

04 September 1400

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English