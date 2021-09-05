Message of condolence from the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office following demise of Sheikh Qablan
SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a statement of condolences following the demise of Sheikh Qablan.
The text of the statement is as follows:
In the Name of God
Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un
With great sorrow and regret, we received the sad news of the demise of Allamah Hujjatul-Islam Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan (Speaker of the Supreme Assembly of the Shia Muslims of Lebanon) who passed away after a life full of sacrifice for religion and homeland and trying to serve the people and meet their needs and reform their affairs.
We offer our sincere condolences to his family, respected scholars, respected Sheikhs and believers in Lebanon, and we ask God Almighty to have mercy on the late deceased and to reunite him with the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his Ahlul-Bayt (AS) and to grant patience and peace to relatives.
La Hawla Wala Quwwata Illa Billah Al-Aliyyil Azim
27th Muharram Al-Haram 1443 AH
Office of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Al-Sistani
Najaf Al-Ashraf
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!