Is Zakat payable for ladies ornamental gold and gold coins? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about paying Zakat for gold.

Question: Is Zakat payable for ladies ornamental gold and gold coins?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Generally, if gold in the shape of coins are commonly accepted in transactions (dealings, business), has Zakat and of course the person must own them for one year and reach the right limit; for this reason in our time that the coin is not considered to be in circulation for transactions, has no Zakat.

Source: leader.ir