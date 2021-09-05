Michel Aoun: With the loss of Sheikh Qablan, we lost the supporter of solidarity, unity & peaceful coexistence

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese President Michel Aoun expressed his condolences for the demise of the former speaker of the Supreme Islamic Assembly of the Lebanese Shias, Allama Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan, to the Lebanese people, Muslims and Christians.

Michel Aoun said that Sheikh Qablan called everyone to peace, unity and solidarity and spent his life on the path of strengthening the foundations of coexistence based on the values ​​of benevolence and tolerance.

The Lebanese president continued in the statement: “In this way, he gained the respect and approval of the Lebanese people. He was a pioneer in emphasizing unity and ignoring small mistakes and building bridges of interaction.”

“Seyyed Musa Sadr supported him. He was the deputy of Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Mehdi Shamsuddin. Allama Qablan raised the flag of the oppressed after him to be with him to the end. And today he goes to God. We all need to be inspired by his great legacy to bring Lebanon and its people to a safe valley. At this very critical stage, we will face with the knowledge, forgiveness, effort and sacrifice that he has established in our souls,” he added.

He concluded: “We extend our sincere condolences to the Supreme Islamic Assembly of the Lebanese Shias, Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, his family, especially Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qablan, his tribe and all Lebanese. We sympathize with them in the suffering of this loss and we ask God Almighty to drown him in His mercy, that the end of everything is towards him.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English