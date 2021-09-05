Photos: Burial place of Ayatollah Mohammad Saeed Hakim

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim and the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Taqi Tabatabaei Qomi, as two Shia Religious Authorities, both demised on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Sajjad (A.S) on 25th Muharram and were buried in the same room.

Ayatollah Hakim, who passed away two days ago (Friday) 25th Muharram 1443 AH, was buried in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) and in the same room that Ayatollah Qomi had been buried when passed away on 25th Muharram 1438 AH.

