Declaration of national mourning and half-raising of flags in Lebanon for demise of Sheikh Qablan

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of the Lebanese Progressive Government, Hassan Diab, issued a national mourning sentence following the demise of Allama Sheikh Abdul-Amir Qablan, the former Speaker of the Supreme Assembly of Lebanese Shias.

The message reads:

Due to the death of Allama Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan, the former Speaker of the Supreme Islamic Assembly of Shias, on Sunday and Monday, September 5th and 6th, 2021, national mourning will be announced and the flags of government offices and municipalities will be half-raised.

On the day of the funeral of this great deceased, which coincides with Tuesday, September 7, 2021, all government offices and institutions will be closed.

