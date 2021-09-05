Lebanon Sunni Mufti: We lost leader of coexistence, unity and dialogue

SHAFAQNA- “Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian”, the Sunni Mufti of Lebanon, expressed his condolences on the demise of Sheikh Abdul Amir Qablan, the former Speaker of the Supreme Shias Assembly, adding: “With his demise, we lost a great scholar and a great Spiritual Religious Authority.”

“Lebanon and the Islamic world lost one of the symbols of Islamic unity. He had many religious and national achievements, especially in the spiritual conferences held in Dar al-Ifta, Bakraki, the Supreme Council of Shias and the Druze community. He was one of the most prominent preachers of dialogue and convergence in the service of humanity and one of the pioneers of coexistence, national unity and dialogue, and the many world conferences he attended were a testament to his outstanding role in this context. We are in great need of people like him in Lebanon and in the Arab and Islamic world,” he added.

“In the face of this great grief, I offer my deep condolences to all the Muslims and the people of Lebanon, our brothers in the Supreme Assembly of the Shias, the family of the deceased and his lovers. May God Almighty have mercy on him and place him in paradise,” he concluded.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English