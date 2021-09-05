Funeral for senior Lebanese cleric to be held Monday

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The funeral will be held for President of Lebanon’s Higher Shia Council Ayatollah Abdel-Amir Qabalan on Monday.

Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, the council’s vice president, said the funeral procession will be organized in a village in Jabal province of the country. He offered condolences over the demise of the top cleric, saying that the Muslim world has lost a great scholar and Lebanon has lost a great man.

Sheikh Ali al-Khatib also highlighted Ayatollah Qabalan’s role in promoting national unity and coexistence in Lebanon. Ayatollah Qabalan died on Saturday night after a long illness.

He was a scholar who had studied Islamic sciences in Najaf and became a Mujtahid. He served as the council’s president after the death of its previous chief Sheikh Mahdi Shamseddin in 2000.