Registration of students for Arbaeen March under way in Europe

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A group of European students will participate in Arbaeen march from Najaf to Karbala, Iraq, this year.

The Union of Students Islamic Associations in Europe announced that students willing to take part in this year’s Arbaeen march can register at https://isfua.org/arbaein.

The registration started on August 30 and will continue until September 10, it added.

The union announced that the pilgrimage trip will be held for one week from September 24 to October 2.

Iraq’s government has announced that COVID-19 vaccination card would be mandatory for those travelling to the Arab country.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

Many of them walk all the way from Najaf to Karbala.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Baghdad decided to bar all foreign pilgrims from visiting Iraq for last year’s Arbaeen.

This year, Arbaeen falls on September 27.