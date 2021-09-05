Pope calls on countries to protect Afghan refugees

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis on Sunday called on Countries of the World to take and protect Afghan refugees .

“In these troubled times that see Afghans seeking refuge,” he said during the Angelus, “I pray for the most vulnerable among them. I pray that many countries will welcome and protect those seeking a new life.”

Pope Francis said he is also praying for internally displaced persons in the country “that they may have assistance and the necessary protection.” “May young Afghans receive education, an essential good for human development, and may all Afghans, whether at home, in transit, or in host countries, live with dignity, in peace and fraternity with their neighbours,” he said, Vatican News reported.