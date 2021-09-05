Deputy of Guidance Affairs of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi: Scientific courses in Nabawi Shrine resume after a one-and-a-half year break

SHAFAQNA- The Deputy of the Department of Guidance Affairs of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi announced the reopening of the scientific courses of the shrine in person.

The first in-person scientific lecture, after the closing of the courses due to the Corona crisis, will be given today by Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, the director general of the Al-Masjid al-Haram and the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Hanini, the Vice President for Guidance of the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, explained that the resumption of scientific courses at the Prophet’s Mosque will take place after a one-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the Corona crisis.

It should be mentioned that a detailed plan has been prepared for the reopening of the circles and scientific courses of Nabawi Mosque, and it will be implemented in several stages by observing health and management measures.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English