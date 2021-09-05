Great religious authorities and political & parliamentary figures at funeral of Grand Ayatollah Hakim+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The funeral ceremony of the Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Saeed Hakim was held this evening (Sunday) at the Grand Mosque in Kufa with the presence of religious authorities and political and parliamentary figures.

Messrs. Ayatollah Bashir Najafi and Ayatollah Mohammad Ishaq Fayyaz, along with Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Reza and Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Baqir Sistani (sons of Ayatollah Sistani) and Ammar Hakim, President of the Iraqi Coalition and the Iraqi National Coalition, arrived in Al-Sahlah Mosque to offer condolences on the demise of Ayatollah Hakim.

Faleh al-Fayadh, head of the popular mobilization organization, Sami al-Masoudi, head of the Shia Endowment Court, former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Hammam Hamoudi, speaker of the Iraqi Supreme Islamic Assembly, Jalal al-Din al-Saghir, leader of the Supreme Islamic Assembly, Ahmad al-Asadi, head of the Al-Sind faction, Fuad Hussein the Foreign Minister and Ehsan Eid al-Jabbar, Minister of Oil, and other political figures also attended the ceremony.

The presence of the children of Ayatollah Sistani in the funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Hakim in the Majlis al-Sahlah

Al-Kazemi visits the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S)

The Iraqi Prime Minister visited the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) today (Sunday).

Al-Kazemi’s office announced in a statement: The Prime Minister performed the pilgrimage to the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S).

The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Najaf Ashraf today (Sunday) to attend the funeral of Ayatollah Mohammad Saeed Hakim.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English