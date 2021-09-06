Date :Monday, September 6th, 2021 | Time : 10:21 |ID: 229451 | Print

What is the governance methodology of Ahlul Bayt (AS)?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that after telling the story of a man who helped his neighbour to convert to Islam and then made him to do his religious obligations; the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) explained to Ammar ibn Abi Ahras: Do not force the people. Do you not know that governance methodology of Bani Umayyad was based on the force of the sword, violence, and oppression; but our (Ahlul-Bayt (AS)) governance methodology is based on kindness, serenity, consideration, social cohesion, righteousness, and endeavour? Therefore, try your best in a way that the people become interested in your religion and principles [1].

[1] Khisal, Vol. 2, Page 345.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *