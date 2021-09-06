https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/ahlul-bait2.gif 443 593 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-09-06 10:21:152021-09-06 10:21:15What is the governance methodology of Ahlul Bayt (AS)?
What is the governance methodology of Ahlul Bayt (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that after telling the story of a man who helped his neighbour to convert to Islam and then made him to do his religious obligations; the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) explained to Ammar ibn Abi Ahras: Do not force the people. Do you not know that governance methodology of Bani Umayyad was based on the force of the sword, violence, and oppression; but our (Ahlul-Bayt (AS)) governance methodology is based on kindness, serenity, consideration, social cohesion, righteousness, and endeavour? Therefore, try your best in a way that the people become interested in your religion and principles [1].
[1] Khisal, Vol. 2, Page 345.
