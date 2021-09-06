How many people swore allegiance to Imam Hussain (AS) and invited him to Kufa?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that Moslem ibn Aqeel (AS) the Representative of the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) entered Kufa (in Iraq) and stayed at Mokhtar Thaqafi’s house, and Shias came there to meet him. Whenever a group of Shias gathered, Moslem used to read Imam Hussain’s (AS) letter to them and they cried! The people swore allegiance to him and this continued until their number increased to eighteen thousand. Then Moslem (AS) wrote a letter to Imam Hussain (AS) and informed Imam (AS) that eighteen thousand had sworn allegiance to him and invited Imam Hussain (AS) to come to Kufa [1].

[1] Al-Irshaad, Sheikh Mofeed, Vol. 2, Page 41.