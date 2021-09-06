Date :Monday, September 6th, 2021 | Time : 12:10 |ID: 229520 | Print

Possibility of forming a Lebanese government in next 48 hours

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese MP Salim Aoun today (Monday) expressed optimism about forming a government; “It is expected to happen in the next 48 hours.”

The Lebanese National News Agency reported today, quoting Aoun, that Lebanon is on the verge of forming a government. The government will consist of 24 ministers, including eight from the president’s party and 16 from other Lebanese parties.

Noting that the president has facilitated everything, he stressed that there is no excuse for not forming a government.

Aoun pointed out that the failure to form a government during the mentioned hours means that Lebanon has entered a different direction and no one wants this, neither inside Lebanon nor outside it.

“The remarks of Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, had no new content, and the party has long held a series of tense positions in the government, and the Lebanese National Free Movement has become accustomed to injustice,” the Lebanese envoy said.

Aoun pointed to the Lebanese Forces Party’s two-year focus on the issue of elections and lamented the limitation of the accusations to the national free movement, saying that the danger was to acquit the entire corruption system.

