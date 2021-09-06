Astan Quds Alawi forms High Committee for Management of Arbaeen’s Special Service and Security Programs

SHAFAQNA- The High Committee for the Management of Arbaeen ceremony in Astan Quds Alawi today (Monday) held a detailed meeting to review the special security, service and health plans of this shrine to welcome pilgrims to the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) and guide them to Karbala.

“Fateh Al-Kermani”, a member of this committee, said in an interview published by Astan Quds Alawi News Center: “In this meeting, the plan of Astan Quds Alawi to welcome the Arbaeen pilgrims was reviewed.

He pointed out that formulating appropriate strategies and providing solutions for the obstacles ahead to hold this ceremony easier with the presence of millions of pilgrims were other issues that were discussed in this meeting, he added: In the mentioned meeting, the way of grouping the pilgrims, the mechanism of their entry into Astan Quds Alawi and guiding them to the holy province of Karbala were also examined.

Al-Kermani pointed out: In this meeting, also the details of the health and culture plan to prevent the Coronavirus through the distribution of disinfectants in all entrances of this holy shrine and the establishment of mobile and fixed health and medical teams and emergency evacuation teams to prepare for the occurrence of unexpected events during the Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremony, were examined.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English