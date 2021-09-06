Gaza Strip: Reaching agreement for reopening of crossings and Qatari aid

SHAFAQNA- Mohammed Al-Emadi, Chairman of the Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza, announced that an agreement has been reached on Qatari aid and the reopening of the Gaza Strip crossings.

According to the official Qatari news agency, Al-Emadi noted that the agreement is aimed at stabilizing the ceasefire and stability in the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian media reports, the Head of the Qatar Committee for Reconstruction of Gaza entered the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Friday morning.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English