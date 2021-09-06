The official COVID-19 infection statistics is 10% of the actual rate: Health Minister

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed has revealed that the official statistics of coronavirus infections in the country show only ten percent of the real statistics.

She said on Last letters program on TV: “in the field of epidemiology, all over the world, whether in the United States, France, Britain, or other countries, have acknowledged that the reported figure is at best only ten percent of the total number of cases.”

She added: “The reason for this is that many cases of infection are not diagnosed and the person may be infected and healed without any symptoms.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.