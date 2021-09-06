Iraq to receive 30,000 Iranian pilgrims for Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The government of Iraq agreed to allow 30,000 Iranian pilgrims to enter the Arab country for Arbaeen later this month.

According to Mawazin News, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi made the announcement in a meeting of the country’s Supreme Health Committee on Sunday.

According to the report, 10,000 pilgrims from Persian Gulf Arab countries can also take part in the Arbaeen march in Iraq this year.

The foreign pilgrims must enter Iraq via airports and have a negative PCR test certificate.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

Many of them walk all the way from Najaf to Karbala. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Baghdad decided to bar all foreign pilgrims from visiting Iraq for last year’s Arbaeen. This year, Arbaeen falls on September 27.