Iranian blind artists weave carpet of Tokyo 2020

The carpet has been hand- woven by Behrouz Akbari, Zohreh Yazdani and Moein Kordzadeh with round-the-clock efforts in 25 days, according to a provincial report on Monday.

The three blind artists did so under the supervision of a master weaver, Shirin Sheikh-Mozaffari.

The hand-woven carpet was unveiled upon arrival of Iranian javelin thrower Saeed Afrooz in Kerman.

Afrooz, who is from Kerman Province, won gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics after shattering men’s F34 category world record.

The 62 Iranian Para athletes stood 13th at the Paralympic Games with 12 gold, 11 silver and one bronze medals .