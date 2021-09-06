Message of condolence from Office of Majlis Ulama-e-Imamiyyah (Europe) for demise of Grand Ayatollah Hakim

SHAFAQNA- Office of Majlis Ulama-e-Imamiyyah (Europe), issued a message of condolence on the occasion of the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim.

The text of the message is as follows:

“Indeed, we belong to Allah, and to Him do we indeed return”

As we grieve and mourn on the martyrdom of the fourth holy Imam, Sayyid al-Sajjideen (a), we add to it further grief an sorrow in receiving and sharing the news of the passing away of His Eminence, Grand Ayatollah al-Sayyid Muhammad Saeed al-Tabatabai al-Hakeem. He was amongst the greatest scholars of this age, a towering religious authority, and amongst the most senior Marjaji’. He passed away in his home in the holy city of Najaf today. We extend our condolences to the Imam of the age (a) and to the followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (a), especially to the seekers of knowledge, and the students and teachers of the Islamic seminaries, within which he was a major pillar, and to the al-Tabatabai al- Hakeem family.

He was a symbol of fortitude and patience under the despotic Baathist regime, being imprisoned and oppressed by them, and a symbol of hope and religious leadership after the fall of Saddam. His demise has left a void in our hearts and within the scholarly circles. Just as he continued on the legacy of the previous generations of the al-Hakeem family, especially that of his grandfather, Marhoom Ayatullah al-Uzma al-Sayyid Muhsin al-Hakeem, his own legacy will undoubtedly live on.

We pray for eternal bliss and mercy from Allah Almighty to shower over him and for the elevation of his status and for him to be raised on the Day of Resurrection with the holy Prophet (a) and his holy household (a).

Office of Majlis Ulama-e-Imamiyyah (Europe) 3 September 2021