Photos: Commemoration of Grand Ayatollah Hakim in Imam Khoei Islamic Centre London

SHAFAQNA- A ceremony honoring the character of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim was held at the Imam Khoei Islamic Centre in London.

The ceremony, organized by the Imam Khoei Foundation and the family of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim, was attended by religious and cultural figures and various segments of the population.

In this program, the speaker of the program expressed the personality dimensions and services of the religious authority of Shias and the audience commemorated the memory of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim by reciting the Quran and praying.

