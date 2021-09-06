Message of condolence from Iran’s Leader on the demise of the Head of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council

SHAFAQNA- In a letter to the Secretary-General of Hezbollah of Lebanon, Ayatollah Khamenei offered his condolences on the demise of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Abdul Amir Qablan, the Head of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council.

The text of the Leader of the Revolution’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Your Excellency, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah (may his successes continue),

I offer my condolences on the demise of the mujahid scholar, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Abdul Amir Qablan (may God bestow His mercy upon him), to his respected family, the honorable Supreme Islamic Shia Council, all the admirers and friends of the deceased, and to the Shia population of Lebanon. He was a valuable, faithful friend for the Resistance Movement and you personally. He lived a blessed life filled with working for great goals for Lebanon. His death is truly unfortunate. I ask God, the Almighty, for His mercy and forgiveness for the deceased.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

September 6, 2021

Thia news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English