Is the truth always victorious?

SHAFAQNA – In the order of the universe, good (Khair) is always victorious. The truth (Haqq) is noble, and if the falsehood (Batel) appears it is doomed and ignoble and destroyable; and whatever remains firm and steady, is the truth. In the history of the mankind this institution rules that the truth is victorious and the order of the truth will dominate the orders of the falsehood [1].

[1] Nabarde Haqq va Batel, Shahid Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 35.