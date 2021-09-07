How did Imam Ali (AS) treat his enemies at war?

SHAFAQNA – In one of the battles between polytheists (Moshrikin) and Muslims and in the middle of the war the sword of one of the enemy’s soldiers who was fighting against Imam Ali (AS) broke. That Moshrik person said to Imam Ali (AS): O’ Ali, give me a sword. Imam Ali (AS) immediately threw a sword to him. The enemy was amazed and asked: In such a dangerous condition, you give me a sword? Imam (AS) replied: You reached to me in need; it is not right for me to deprive you! That man was surprised and said: This is the way of the noble ones who fulfil the needs of the needy. Then in the middle of the battle, the Moshrik man converted to Islam [1].

