Advertorial Reportage- Mercedes Benz E class PCO car is one of the luxury choices among the available PCO car rentals in the UK. PCO drivers prefer to have a Mercedes Benz E class PCO car, either for working and for using the vehicle for personal purposes such as shopping, going to parties, etc.

Even if you think Mercedes Benz vehicles are not among the luxury PCO cars, there are several opposing ideas out there, and this is why hiring a Mercedes Benz E class PCO car is frequently demanded by PCO drivers. So, if you are also interested in renting a Mercedes Benz E class PCO car in London, don’t miss this article to read.

But before starting the process of renting a PCO car in London, it is a good idea to learn more about this PCO car. Generally, we are going to cover the following matters in this article.

About Mercedes Benz E class

Where and how to rent a Mercedes Benz E class PCO car in London?

How much does it cost to rent, and how much does it cost to buy a Mercedes Benz in the UK?

Can I be an Uber driver with PCO car rentals?

Conclusion

About Mercedes Benz E class

The first release of the Mercedes Benz E class refers to years ago in 1993 (well, not the first Benz product, duh!) and brought a revolution view to the executive vehicles by the German car manufacturer called Mercedes Benz.

The first E-Class series was originally available in 4 different types:

four-door sedan five-door station wagon 2-door coupe 2-door convertible

But after a few years, from 1997 to 2009, the last two types change the category from E class to Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class. This was because these models had the style of an E class with the mechanical underpinnings of a C class.

Being stylish as well as having practical performance, the Mercedes Benz E class has become one of the best choices for different purposes, from being a taxi to a police car in many European countries.

The Mercedes Benz E class PCO car we want to mention in this article is of the 2020 model. This model is a saloon 5-seater PCO car with diesel fuel and is available in leather seats.

Where and how to rent a Mercedes Benz E class PCO car in London?

If you are interested in renting a Mercedes Benz E class PCO car in London, you need to find the right company that offers this PCO car. One of the trusted PCO car rental companies you can find Mercedes Benz E class is the G&M Direct Hire PCO car rental agency which is located on the 5th Floor, West World, West Gate, London, W51DT.

The rental process is simple, and you need to offer your PCO license, insurance number, and a valid driving license to be eligible to rent a PCO car in London. Once you rent the PCO car from this company, you will receive free services, including MOT, tire change, and vehicle services, as well as accident assistant.

Besides, if you are not familiar with how to upload the PCO car documents to the PHV operator’s website, G&M Direct Hire is ready to help you with everything. So, if you want to rent a Mercedes Benz E class PCO car, contact this company right now before they run out of it!

How much does it cost to rent, and how much does it cost to buy a Mercedes Benz in the UK?

When it comes to joining PHV operators, you have two choices to have a valid PCO car if you don’t want to use your personal vehicle:

Renting the PCO car Buying a new/second-hand car

The first choice is a very common option among PCO drivers in the UK. If it happened that you chose the Mercedes Benz E class to rent, you need to pay weekly rental fees as well as a deposit fee. For this vehicle, the rental fee is about £260 to £300 per week with a minimum £500 deposit fee.

If you want to go for a second-handed or even a new Mercedes Benz PCO car to buy, you need to pay:

The minimum price of buying a new Mercedes Benz E class in the UK is £37K The minimum price of buying a second-handed Mercedes Benz E class in the UK is £20K

Can I be an Uber driver with PCO car rentals?

When you hire a PCO car, you will be eligible to work for any rideshare app and PHV operator, including Uber, unless the PHV operator has a specific policy (which is not a common thing in the UK operators).

As a result, your answer is yes, and you can use your rented PCO car for Uber. Just note that it is critically essential to find a quality PCO car rental company, as we mentioned earlier, to rent your PCO car.

loot at this site to see all cars > https://gmdirecthire.co.uk/

Conclusion

In this article, we explained how to rent one of the most popular PCO cars, the Mercedes Benz E class, in the UK to join any rideshare app and start your career right away. Although the whole process is very simple and the PCO car rental agency will help you, it is not bad to know it. We hope you learned useful data in this article and be a professional PCO driver soon.