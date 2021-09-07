Basic services running out in Afghanistan, says UN

The UN says 18 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster, and a further 18 million could quickly join them.

The warning came as the UN’s children’s agency, Unicef, disclosed that it had registered hundreds of children who had been separated from their families in the chaos of the evacuation from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai international airport. The children included unaccompanied minors who ended up on flights to countries including Germany and Qatar.

With several key donors including Germany, the World Bank and EU suspended their aid programmes follow the Taliban’s military conquest of the country last month, The Guardian reported.