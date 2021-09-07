Basic services running out in Afghanistan, says UN
SHAFAQNA-Access to food aid and other basic services in Afghanistan is close to running out,the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned on Tuesday.
“Basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing and food and other life-saving aid is about to run out,” OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke said adding that $606m in aid was needed for Afghanistan until the end of the year.
The UN says 18 million people are facing a humanitarian disaster, and a further 18 million could quickly join them.
The warning came as the UN’s children’s agency, Unicef, disclosed that it had registered hundreds of children who had been separated from their families in the chaos of the evacuation from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai international airport. The children included unaccompanied minors who ended up on flights to countries including Germany and Qatar.
With several key donors including Germany, the World Bank and EU suspended their aid programmes follow the Taliban’s military conquest of the country last month, The Guardian reported.
